Southwest monsoon affecting western section of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Northern Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro and over the Visayas, which will have slight to moderate seas.

Localized thunderstorms, on the other hand, are affecting Mindanao, which will have partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers as a result.

Light to moderate winds will prevail while the coastal waters will be slight to moderate.