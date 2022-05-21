Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Zambales and Bataan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are expected.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Western and extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.