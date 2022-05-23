Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country will also have the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.