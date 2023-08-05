Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, as a result, are expected in Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have strong winds and rough coastal waters, while the rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.