Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.