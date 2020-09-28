Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon

Frontal system affecting extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the frontal system is also affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Western Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Group of Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to southwest monsoon.

The rest of Visayas, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

In Southern Luzon, PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the entire Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Group of Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight to moderate seas.