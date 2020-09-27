Southwest monsoon affecting western section of Luzon

Mindanao affected by ITCZ, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon, while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao.

Palawan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains due to southwest monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

The entire Visayas and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

In Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to ITCZ.

The rest of the island group, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over Bicol region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Light to moderate winds will prevail in those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.