Southwest monsoon affecting western part of Central, Southern Luzon and Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Central and Southern Luzon, and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas, and the western section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.