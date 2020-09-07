Southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, also due to localized thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

PAGASA is also monitoring Typhoon “Haishen,” which is located 1585 kilometers north northeast of extreme Northern Luzon outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.