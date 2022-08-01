Southwest monsoon affecting the country: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra.

PAGASA said the same conditions are also expected in Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet and Aurora.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain showers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Bataan and Quezon.

The weather bureau said these conditions are already being experienced in Zambales (San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Botolan, Iba, Palauig) and may persist within two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts of these hazards, including flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.