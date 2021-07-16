Southwest monsoon affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon and Visayas.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Zambales, and Bataan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the Philippines will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area being monitored by the weather bureau was so far situated 1,240 km east of Northern Luzon.