Southwest monsoon affecting southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting southern Luzon, Visayas , and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, Palawan and Southern Leyte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.