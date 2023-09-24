Southwest monsoon affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao

Rest of Luzon affected by trough of LPA

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the trough of a low pressure area is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.