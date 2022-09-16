Southwest monsoon affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, W. Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and the western section of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Typhoon Nanmadol, meanwhile, remains 1530 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.