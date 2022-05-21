Southwest monsoon affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Batanes, Cagayan, Zambales and Bataan will have the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.