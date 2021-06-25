Southwest monsoon affecting Northern, Central Luzon

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Ilocos Region, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said “Champi” has intensified into a typhoon and is located 1835 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

It is moving northward at 20 kph.