Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the provinces of Batangas and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA is also monitoring Tropical Storm “Noul,” named “Leon” when it was inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which is located 1,010 kilometers west of Central Luzon.

The western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao will also have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters, PAGASA said.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.