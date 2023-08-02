Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, monsoon rains are expected over Zambales and Bataan.

Flooding or landslides due to scattered to widespread heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Occidental Mindoro, meanwhile, will have occasional rains.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, CALABARZON, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of MIMAROPA, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have strong winds and coastal waters, while Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao is expected to have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.