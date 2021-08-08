Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon; rains over Ilocos Norte, other areas expected

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over several parts of the Philippines as the southwest monsoon affects Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the same conditions are expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Flash floods or landslides during times of moderate to heavy rains are possible.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, meanwhile, are expected over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Aurora.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said coastal waters will be moderate to strong in Luzon and Visayas.

Meanwhile, in Mindanao, coastal waters will be slight to moderate.