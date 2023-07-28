Southwest monsoon affecting Luzon and Visayas

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, monsoon rains are expected over Zambales and Bataan.

PAGASA said flooding or landslides due to scattered to widespread rains are also possible.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan, Occidental Mindoro, and Northern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands will experience occasional rains.

Metro Manila, Visayas, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Mimaropa, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Mindanao, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, this time due to the trough of Tropical Storm “Khanun.”

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have strong winds and coastal waters.