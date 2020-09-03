Southwest monsoon affecting extreme N. Luzon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers also due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern and Central Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said Typhoon “Haishen” remains outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, 1440 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA had said “Haishen” was expected to enter PAR this morning.