Southwest monsoon affecting Central, Southern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The southwest monsoon is affecting Central and Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the western section of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.