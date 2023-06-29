Southwest monsoon affecting Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News)–The southwest monsoon is affecting Central and Southern Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Pangasinan, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.