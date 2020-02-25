Sotto: Why ask us for a concurrent resolution allowing ABS-CBN to operate?

(Eagle News)–Why ask us to issue a concurrent resolution for ABS-CBN to operate?

This was the question posed by Senate President Tito Sotto to the National Telecommunications Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 25, a day after Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Congress could issue the concurrent resolution authorizing the NTC to issue the provisional authority “subject to the Congress’ eventual disposition” of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal application.

According to Sotto, the NTC “should be decisive enough to act” in the first place.

“I’m just wondering why they want a resolution from us when in the previous expired franchises they never asked for one,” he asked.

“Why are they placing the burden on us?” he added.

Earlier, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said he would file the concurrent resolution for the NTC to grant the network the provisional authority to operate until the end of the 18th Congress or until Congress has rejected its franchise application.

ABS-CBN’s franchise is set to expire in May, Guevarra said.