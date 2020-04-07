Sotto urges enforcement of nat’l ID system to ensure smooth distribution of financial aid under COVID-19 social amelioration program

(Eagle News) — Senate President Tito Sotto has proposed the implementation of the national identification system.

Sotto made the remark in a video message to reporters, amid the discrepancies between the national and local governments’ databases of beneficiaries of the social amelioration program.

According to Sotto, he has already raised the matter to Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez.

He said Dominguez has agreed with him.

“This amelioration program rolls out for two months and might extend to three. The national ID system has been there since over a year ago. Fast break nila, otherwise hanggang next month magulo pa rin,” Sotto said.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Philippine Identification System Act, which seeks to harmonize the different IDs of different government agencies, in 2018.

The Philippine Statistics Authority was assigned as the primary implementing body of the law.

The PSA had said the national ID system would be enforced in 2020. With a report from Meanne Corvera