Sotto: Slain BuCor official was ready to tell all on GCTA mess

(Eagle News)–Suspended Bureau of Corrections legal officer Fredric Santos had expressed readiness to tell all on the Good Conduct Time Allowance mess before he was killed, Senate President Tito Sotto said on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

According to Sotto, Santos gave this information to him through Senator Panfilo Lacson.

“Yes. The Department of Justice should get to the bottom of this dastardly act,” Sotto said.

Senator Richard Gordon, chair of the blue ribbon committee that probed the GCTA mess, for his part, called Santos’ killing a “rubout.”

Based on the Senate panel’s data, since 2011, 14 BuCor personnel have been killed by motorcycle-riding individuals near the New Bilibid Prison.

Gordon said what was disconcerting was the fact that almost all of them were whistleblowers or people ready to reveal alleged anomalies in BuCor.

Santos was among 27 BuCor officers suspended over the release of heinous crime convicts under the GCTA law.

It was Santos who told then-BuCor chief Nicanor Faeldon that former Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez, who had been convicted of killing two University of the Philippines students, and the rape of one of them, was qualified to receive credits for good conduct under the law.

Sanchez’s release was eventually stopped and the Department of Justice ordered a revision of the implementing rules and regulations of the law.

Santos was killed in Muntinlupa on Wednesday as he was about to fetch his daughter from school, the police said.Meanne Corvera