Sotto: Senate will follow process in grant of franchises to public utilities

(Eagle News)–The Senate will follow a process in the grant of franchises to public utilities, Senate President Tito Sotto said on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Sotto said, after all, that “we cannot do away with certain steps to fast-track the process, or else we can be unjustly accused of currying favors to specific parties.”

Sotto issued the statement amid the issue on the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, which is set to expire in May.

On Monday, the Senate panel led by Senator Grace Poe held hearings on the compliance of the network to its franchise terms.

The House of Representatives, however, slammed the Senate’s move, saying the Senate can only begin to hear bills after the House hears the same.

Senator Panfilo Lacson said that while the House may have a point, the hearings held in the Senate were, as he understood, by virtue of a resolution filed by Poe in aid of legislation.