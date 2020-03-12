Sotto: Senate premises under “restricted access,” not on lockdown

(Eagle News)–Senate President Tito Sotto on Thursday, March 12, clarified the Senate was under “restricted access” and not on lockdown.

“I have issued a directive to the Senate Sergeant At Arms, the Senate is now restricted access not lockdown as the term lockdown has been misinterpreted and abused,” Sotto said.

He said the Senate would remain this way “till the disinfection is 100%.”

Sotto ordered the disinfection of the Senate after a resource person who attended a committee hearing on March 5 tested positive for COVID-19.

Several senators have announced they would go on quarantine as a precaution. With a report from Meanne Corvera