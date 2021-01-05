Sotto: Senate committee of the whole inquiry focus is PHL COVID-19 vaccine roadmap

(Eagle News) — Senate President Tito Sotto said the committee of the whole’s set inquiry was on the country’s vaccine roadmap.

Sotto made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte said he was “not so keen” on allowing Presidential Security Group chief Brigadier General Jesus Durante and other PSG members to testify should Congress summon them over the COVID-19 vaccination of some of their members.

The Food and Drug Administration has so far not yet issued an emergency use authorization for any COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The President said the PSG had the right to self-preservation, and that he would have allowed them to testify “kung sana tinanong ninyo nang mabuti without necessarily blurting out threats na have them investigated.”

But according to Sotto, he believed the President was being “misled.”

“Bakit hindi niya papayagan? Pinapatawag ko ba? Last time I heard, ako chairman. Bakit iniiba ang topic ng hearing ko which is the roadmap of the P72.5B for vaccines?” Sotto said.

“Who in heaven’s name told him I’m calling for the PSG?” he added.

It was opposition senator, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who earlier said Durante should be summoned over the PSG vaccination.

The PSG earlier defended its move, noting the inoculation was necessary to ensure the President, whom it guards, remains safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines announced it had called off its inquiry into the PSG’s vaccination.