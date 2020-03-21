Sotto, Cayetano: Meeting for passage of COVID-19 supplemental budget set

Sotto says Congress special session postponed, Cayetano says it will push through

(Eagle News)–The special session of Congress for the passage of a supplemental budget against the coronavirus disease 2019 has been “converted” to a meeting instead, Senate President Tito Sotto said.

Sotto said he, the Palace and his House of Representatives counterparts will discuss today “how to empower and give the govt the flexibility to address the present crisis.”

In a Facebook post, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said President Rodrigo Duterte would preside over the meeting.

But according to Cayetano, the meeting would precede the special session of Congress, which would push through.

“Asahan po ninyo mga kababayan na ang inyong mga concerns, complaints, at suggestions na ipinarating ninyo sa amin ay kabilang sa aming mga pag-uusapan. Mga problema ninyo ay hahanapan namin ng solusyon,” he added.

Earlier, Senator Bong Go said the special session called for by Duterte would be held at 2 p.m.

Sotto and Speaker Alan Cayetano had expressed readiness to hold the same during that schedule, Go had said.