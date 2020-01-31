Sotto: Better, safer for Filipinos in Wuhan, China to stay there in the meantime

(Eagle News) — Senate President Tito Sotto on Friday, Jan. 31, said it would be better for Filipinos in Wuhan, China, the seat of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to stay there instead of coming home.

“It’s better and safer for them to stay in lockdown there rather than come home and be discriminated upon by authorities and even their relatives,” Sotto said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it intended to repatriate the first batch of Filipinos who had opted for voluntary repatriation next week.

It said this would, however, be “subject to China’s rules on disease containment, including immigration clearances, quarantine process, among others.”

The Department of Health has said all returning Filipinos would have to be subjected to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.