Sorsogon, other areas under Signal No. 3 as “Ambo” further intensifies

Metro Manila under Signal No. 1

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 has been raised over Sorsogon and other areas as Typhoon “Ambo” further intensified on Thursday, May 13, and threatens the Eastern Samar-Northern Samar area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from Sorsogon; the eastern section of Albay or Legazpi City, Manito, Daraga, Camalig, Jovellar, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu; Ticao Island;

Northern Samar; the northern portion of Eastern Samar or Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpio, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City; and the northern portion of Samar or Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan are under the storm signal.

PAGASA said areas under Signal No. 3 will experience “strong to destructive typhoon-force winds” during the passage of the typhoon.

Signal No. 2, on the other hand, is hoisted over the southeastern portion of Quezon, particularly in Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco; Camarines Norte; Camarines Sur; Catanduanes; the rest of Albay; Burias Island; and the northern portion of mainland Masbate or Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan and Pio V. Corpuz; Biliran, the rest of Samar, and the rest of Eastern Samar.

Areas under Signal No. 2 will experience “strong to damaging gale/storm-force winds” during the passage of the typhoon, the weather bureau said.

The southern portion of Aurora or Baler, San Luis, Dingalan; the southern portion of Nueva Ecija or Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, San Leonardo, Peñaranda, Gapan City; Bulacan; Metro Manila; Cavite; Laguna; Batangas; Rizal; the rest of Quezon; Marinduque; and the eastern portion of Romblon or Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan; and the northern portion of Leyte or Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Sta. Fe, Tacloban City, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Tolosa, Ormoc City, Matag-ob, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Albuera, Burauen, Julita, Dulag are under Signal No. 1, which means

there will be “strong to near gale-force winds” during the passage of the typhoon.

As of 7 a.m., the center of “Ambo” was estimated at 185 km east southeast of Catarman, Northern Samar or 110 km east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 190 kph, and moving

westward at 15 kph.

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall over Northern Samar or the northern portion of Eastern Samar this afternoon or early evening before heading towards Sorsogon later tonight.

PAGASA said it is likely to intensify further prior to landfall.

Violent winds and heavy to torrential rains of the eyewall region will begin affecting Northern Samar and the northern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar in the next 12 hours.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are forecast over Samar Provinces today, with moderate to heavy with at times intense rains expected over Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Masbate, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

Tomorrow, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Bicol Region, and moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Northern Samar, Quezon, Aurora, Marinduque, and Romblon.

In the next 48 hours, PAGASA said a storm surge of 1.0 to 3.0 meters may be experienced over the coastal areas of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar (east coast), Samar (west coast), Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Quezon, and Aurora.

“Along with large swells, this storm surge may cause potentially life-threatening coastal inundation,” PAGASA said.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over the seaboards of areas under storm signals.