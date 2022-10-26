Son of former Transportation Chief Tugade named acting MIAA general manager

(Eagle News)–The son of former Transportation Secretary Art Tugade has been named as acting general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority.

Office of the Press Secretary Officer-in-Charge Cheloy Garafil confirmed on Wednesday, October 26, that Jose Arturo Maddela Tugade would be replacing outgoing MIAA general manager Cesar Chiong.

The younger Tugade was also appointed CEO and member of the board of MIAA.

The elder Tugade served under then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.