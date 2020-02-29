Some M. Manila roads scheduled to undergo reblocking, repair

(Eagle News)–The Department of Public Works and Highways advised motorists to take alternate routes as it begins reblocking and repair work on several Metro Manila roads.

In a statement, the DPWH said the work on the following roads started on Friday, Feb. 28:

A. Bonifacio Ave. (southbound): J Manuel to Sgt. Rivera St., third lane from sidewalk

Elliptical road (westbound): corner Maharlika St., ninth lane from outer sidewalk

General Luis St. (westbound): Diversion road to Samonte St.

Edsa

Southbound:

Guzent Inc. to Bansalangin St., fifth lane from sidewalk

Approaching P. Tuazon flyover to Boni Serrano flyover, 3rd lane from the MRT line

Northbound

After Aurora Boulevard to New York St., third lane from the sidewalk

The DPWH said work on those roads will end on Monday, at 5 a.m.

“Motorists are advised of traffic slowdown in those areas..,” the DPWH said.