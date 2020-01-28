Skyway Alabang-Zapote northbound ramp open to motorists for limited hours starting Feb. 1

(Eagle News) — The Skyway northbound ramp from Alabang-Zapote road will be open to motorists for limited hours only starting February 1.

In an advisory, Skyway O&M Corp. said the ramp will be operational during rush hours or from 5 a.m to 9 a.m. to give way to the Skyway extension project.

“From 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., when traffic volume on the ramp is not as high, it will be closed to traffic to give way to construction work in the area,” it said.

According to Skyway O&M, motorists who wish to go north may turn right at Filinvest Ave. to access the tunnel to SLEx Filinvest ramp and get to Sucat Interchange.

Motorists were advised to use the ramp before Sucat Interchange to access Skyway.