Six more COVID-19 cases reported among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported six additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

The DFA said with the additional cases as of Friday, the COVID-19 tally for Filipinos abroad rose to 10430.

The Middle East and Africa still has the most COVID-19 cases, with 7074, followed by the Asia Pacific region, with 1370 cases, Europe with 1178, and the Americas with 808.

No new deaths nor recoveries were reported, which means the tally remains at 6645 and 786 respectively.

The Middle East and Africa had the most COVID-19 deaths and recoveries so far.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies in ensuring adherence of our people with preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic, whenever possible,” the DFA said.