Six fishermen rescued from half-sunken boat off Philippine Rise: Navy

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Navy rescued six fishermen from a half-sunken boat off Philippine Rise on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

According to the Navy, the boat captain and five crew members of FV Mr. Kupido were rescued from the half-sunken vessel following a distress call from another fishing vessel, Gabriel Tres.

The Navy said Gabriel Tres made the call after rescuing another four crew members of FV Mr. Kupido but had to leave the other six on board the distressed vessel due to capacity limitations.

According to the Navy, FV Mr. Kupido had encountered hull damage due to big waves two days prior to the rescue and the crew had been trying to keep the vessel afloat since then.

“The round-the-clock presence of our Philippine Navy assets in our waters, and the prompt response of our personnel were able to prevent unnecessary loss of lives, especially those of our ‘kababayans’ whose livelihood depends primarily on the sea,” the Philippine Navy said.