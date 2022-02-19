Six Filipino nationals repatriated from Ukraine

(Eagle News) — Six Filipino nationals have been repatriated from Ukraine amid Western concerns over a Russian military offensive against the country.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Filipinos arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Authority Terminal 3 via Turkish Airlines flight 84.

Four of the six repatriates boarded international flights from Kyiv while two took their flights from Lviv.

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, which is in active coordination with its Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv, urged Filipinos in the country to contact the Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Honorary Consulate General if they would like to request for repatriation assistance.

The Philippine Embassy may be contacted through the following:

Email: (warsaw.pe@dfa.gov.ph)

Emergency Mobile Number +48 604 357 396

Office Mobile Number +48 694 491 663

“The Department continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine’s borders while the Philippine Embassy in Poland remains in touch with the Filipino community inside Ukraine,” the DFA said.

Media have reported a buildup of Russian troops on Russia’s border with Ukraine, raising Western concerns about a possible Russian offensive in the country that some analysts said could trigger a third world war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to attend the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.