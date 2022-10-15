Six areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 as TD “Neneng” traverses Philippine Sea

(Eagle News) — Six areas in Luzon are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Neneng” moved in a west-southwest direction over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

northern portion of Apayao

eastern portions of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol, Calanasan)

extreme northern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon)

the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Vintar, Dumalneg, Adams)

PAGASA said “Neneng” was so far located 575 km east of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, and Abra.

Tonight until tomorrow evening, PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over the northern portion of Isabela and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

According to the weather bureau, the trough of “Neneng” and the convergence of its circulation with the southwesterly winds may also bring occasional rains over the western portions of MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

“Neneng” is forecast to turn more westward until this morning or afternoon or noon before moving west northwestward for the rest of today until tomorrow while moving towards Luzon Strait.

The weather bureau said the center of “Neneng” may pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or Batanes on Sunday morning or afternoon.

It is then expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.