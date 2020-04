(Eagle News)–The sister of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III passed away due to COVID-19.

Bello shared the news in a Laging Handa press briefing on Saturday, April 18.

He said his sister Cathy was rushed to the hospital on March 25.

It was later confirmed she had the virus.

“Just this morning, we received the news that my sisters, my favorite sister Cathy already left us,” Bello said.