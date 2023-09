Sister of former President Duterte passes away

(Eagle News)–The sister of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Jocelyn Duterte-Villarica, has passed away.

Senator Bong Go said on Saturday, Sept. 30, that he and the former President personally went to the house of his late sister in Cavite.

“Nakasama ni Ma’am Jocelyn ang kanyang anak na si Bambino, si Vince, nurse at iba pang mga kasama nila sa bahay sa mga huling sandali nito,” Go said.

“Buong pusong nakikiramay si Senator Bong Go sa naiwang pamilya ni Ma’am Jocelyn Duterte-Villarica, kapatid ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte,” he added.

The cause of death was not publicly disclosed.