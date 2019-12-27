Sison: Holiday ceasefire to proceed following NDFP’s formal receipt of SOMO, SOPO orders

(Eagle News) — The National Democratic Front of the Philippines has formally received the documents for Suspension of Offensive Military Operations (SOMO) and Suspension of Offensive Police Operations (SOPO).

“There is no more problem about continuing the CPP ceasefire order to the (New People’s Army),” Jose Maria Sison, Communist Party of the Philippines founder said.

The ceasefire announced by both parties on Sunday will last until Jan. 7.

The military had accused the NPA of violating the terms of the ceasefire in the Iloilo and Bicol attacks, but the NDFP denied there were any.

“These were defensive actions by the NPA units involved in the face of armed attacks and sustained military operations by the AFP and the PNP (special operations unit), as attested to in separate statements issued by the Romulo Jallores Command, New People’s Army, Bicol, and the Napoleon Tumagtang Command, New People’s Army, Southern Panay,” Fidel Agcaoili, NDFP chair of the negotiating panel had said.