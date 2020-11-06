“Siony” to exit PAR tonight

Signal No. 2 raised over Batanes, Signal No. 1 in effect over Babuyan Island

(Eagle News)–“Siony” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far though, Signal No. 2 remains in effect over Batanes with the severe tropical storm estimated 95 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph as it moves west northwest.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over Babuyan Island.

According to PAGASA, after exiting PAR, “Siony” will turn southwest tomorrow morning over the sea to the southwest of Taiwan, and move over the West Philippine Sea.

Today, “Siony” will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

In the next 24 hours, rough to high seas will prevail over the coastal waters of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA said the northern seaboards of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan and the areas under a gale warning will have rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these waters for all types of seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will be experienced over the western seaboard of Central Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.