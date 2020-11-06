“Siony” exits PAR

(Eagle News)–Severe Tropical Storm “Siony” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said no tropical cyclone wind signals are in effect with the center of “Siony” located 295 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph as it moves northwest at 10 kph.

In the next 24 hours, though, moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte.

Mariners of small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

PAGASA said it was also monitoring a low pressure area 465 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 440 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The weather disturbance, the weather bureau said, is likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.