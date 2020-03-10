Sinas says 4 NCRPO personnel on self-quarantine as precautionary measure

(Eagle News)–Four National Capital Region Police Office personnel who had a history of travel to areas affected by the novel coronavirus or who were exposed to people who had a history of travel are on self-quarantine, NCRPO chief Debold Sinas said on Tuesday, March 10.

Sinas said two non-uniformed personnel who traveled to Japan on March 4 and returned to the country only on Monday; a police staff sergeant who frequented the prayer hall in San Juan where one COVID-19 case was confirmed; and a lieutenant colonel whose spouse traveled to Japan and returned to the country on March 5, were doing this for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

He said the two NUPs were asymptomatic, while the lieutenant colonel had sore throat and a fever, but was found to have only tonsillitis.

Sinas, who showed the media the hazmat suits used by personnel designated to COVID-19 response, added they were looking for an area inside the NCRPO in Camp Karingal and Camp Bagong Diwa that can serve as a quarantine place for policemen.

He said some policemen, after all, want to be quarantined, but don’t want to return to their houses to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

The Philippines has 24 COVID-19 cases so far.With a report from Mar Gabriel