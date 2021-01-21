Sinas orders probe of Binangonan Municipal Police station following extortion allegations

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas has ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Binangonan Municipal Police station.

Sinas also directed CALABARZON PNP Regional Director, Police Brigadier General Felipe Natividad to place Binangonan Chief of Police, Police Lieutenant Colonel Ferdinand Ancheta under probe for command responsibility over the allegations of extortion made against six of his personnel.

The allegations were made by one Stephen Kellu, whose motorcycle had been impounded by members of the municipal police force.

Kellu sought the help of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group after he said policemen extorted money from him in exchange for the release of the vehicle.

The PNP-IMEG arrested Albert Domingo alias Joel, and Pablo Dolfo alias Botchok, both civilian “assets” of the Binangonan police, during the entrapment operation right in front of the town hall.

IMEG Director, Police Colonel Thomas Frias Jr. said during the entrapment operation, IMEG operatives also discovered that a Person Under Police Custody, Police Corporal Archieval Perez, who is facing non-bailable charges for Infidelity in the Custody of Prisoners, was outside the detention facility and serving as lookout using two mobile phones for communication.

“I will not let this incident pass without implementing appropriate criminal and administrative action against those involved,” Sinas said.