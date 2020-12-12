Sinas orders manhunt for those behind ambush of policemen in Samar

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas has ordered a manhunt for those behind an ambush of a police team on administrative mission in Samar.

In a statement, the PNP said it has mobilized tactical and maneuver forces in Eastern Visayas on a province-wide manhunt for those responsible for the ambush of Police Corporal Earl Hembra, Pat Joseph Ricky Gadores Gacgacao, and Corporal Jerome J Distrajo, all members of the Marabut Municipal Police Station in Barangay Logero, Marabut at 12:56 p.m. on Friday.

The policemen were escorting detainee Nestor Lumagbas Jr. back to the police station from a court hearing in Basey when they were attacked.

Lumagbas, who faces rape charges, was also hurt in the incident.

“We mourn the loss of another brother-in-arms, Police Corporal Earl Hembra who offered the supreme sacrifice in the service of our country and people. His death came while performing his duty as an officer of the law,” Sinas said.