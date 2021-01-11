Sinas: Nuezca dismissed from police service

(Eagle News) — The policeman who shot dead two of his neighbors in Paniqui, Tarlac over “boga” has been dismissed from the service.

Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas said Jonel Nuezca’s dismissal was effective today, January 11.

He said the dismissal was implemented by the National Capital Region Police Office.

Earlier, the PNP said its Internal Affairs Service had recommended Nuezca’s dismissal, but that the final decision rested on NCRPO chief Vicente Danao Jr.

“Taking into consideration all the pieces of evidence submitted by the parties and the admission of the respondent, he seriously compromised his character and standing in the Philippine National Police, which shows his unworthiness to remain in the police service,” the IAS report said.

Nuezca has been charged with two counts of murder for the killing of Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony Gregorio on December 20.

The act was caught on video, which has since gone viral.

During his arraignment on January 7, Nuezca pled “not guilty.”