Sinas: Cops using illegal drugs to be dismissed from service

(Eagle News) — Policemen found to be using illegal drugs will be dismissed from the service.

Philippine National Police chief Debold Sinas issued the statement after a police officer from

Police Regional Office-13 tested positive for drug use during a random drug testing early this week in Butuan City.

The PNP said out of 332 personnel tested, Police Corporal John Rey Ibasco yielded positive after confirmatory tests.

He was assigned at the Regional Logistics and Research Development Division 13.

Sinas has ordered police personnel to expedite the pre-charge investigation against Ibasco, and to initiate summary dismissal proceedings.

“I have ordered (an expansion of the) random drug testing to all police personnel to rid the organization of drug-using cops. There is no place in the PNP for them,” Sinas added.

The PNP said Ibasco is now under restrictive custody.