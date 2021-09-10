Signal No. 4 still raised over 2 areas as Typhoon “Kiko” heads towards Batanes

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 4 remains raised over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Typhoon “Kiko” heads towards Batanes.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northwestern portions and southeastern portions of Babuyan Islands (Panuitan, Calayan, Camiguin, Pamuktan, and Didicas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 3, with “Kiko” situated 55 km southeast of Basco.

“Kiko” is expected to pass over Batanes in the next 12 hours.

Signal No. 2 is hoisted over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Ballesteros, Abulug, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Claveria and Santa Praxedes).

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

– the rest of mainland Cagayan

– northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Piddig, Solsona, Burgos, Pasuiquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Dingras, Pagudpud)

-Apayao

-northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk, Rizal)

-northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacug, Malibcong)

-northern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Ilagan City, Quirino, Quezon, Mallig, Tumauini, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Delfin Abano, Santo Tomas, Santa Maria).

PAGASA said heavy to intense rains are expected over Babuyan Islands and Batanes.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao and Kalinga.

The weather bureau said “Kiko” will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rains to Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos region, Cordillera, and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next 24 hours.

The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or on Monday morning.